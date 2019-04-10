Home States Andhra Pradesh

Caste equations, Pawan make Bhimavaram anybody’s guess

With Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan contesting from Bhimavaram, the focus of the entire State is on this coastal constituency, popularly called the aquaculture capital of the country.

Jana Sena Party supremo Pawan Kalyan (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)

By S Sanjay Kumar
Express News Service

ELURU: With Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan contesting from Bhimavaram, the focus of the entire State is on this coastal constituency, popularly called the aquaculture capital of the country. Initially, it was assumed that the contest here would be primarily between the TDP and the YSRC, but with Pawan Kalyan in the poll fray, it has now become a triangular contest. The caste factor is significant in the segment where Kapus, Kshatriyas, BCs and SCs form the general populace.

The candidate, who can secure most votes from these communities, is likely to emerge the victor. Bhimavaram has around 65,000 Kapu, 40,000 BC, 32,000 SC and 35,000 Kshatriya voters. In 2014, the incumbent MLA Pulaparthi Anjaneyulu, aka Anjibabu, capitalised on this and involved electors from all the mentioned communities in his strategy to contest for the seat, winning it by a margin of 13,000 votes. Meanwhile, the YSRC’s Grandhi Srinivas, after losing the election, has strengthened his cadre. His popularity among the masses also increased and, at one point, it was said he would win even if he contested as an Independent candidate.

With the electorate complaining of problems regarding garbage disposal, drainage and traffic snarls, the antiincumbency factor may play spoilsport for Anjibabu. The contest in Bhimavaram has taken an interesting turn as the voters, who were assumed to support Grandhi Srinivas, got split on caste lines after Pawan Kalyan’s entry. Some electors belonging to the Kapu community are likely to cast their vote in favour of the Jana Sena chief. While Kshatriyas and majority of BCs are favouring a particular party, SC voters seem to be indecisive, making the election anybody’s guess. With the D-Day just a day away, numerous reports state that cash and liquor are being distributed to influence voters.

