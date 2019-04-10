Heatwave in Rayalaseema, rainfall in Coastal AP likely on D-Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the campaigning heat stopped on Tuesday, citizens in some parts of the State will continue to reel under high temperatures. Severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in Rayalaseema on the day of polling, April 11, the weathermen predicted.

While day temperatures in the region continue to cross the normal mark, the Met department issued a thunderstorm warning for Coastal Andhra and said light-to-moderate rain with gusty winds and lightning strikes were more likely to occur in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East and West Godavari districts on the day. IMD’s senior weather forecasting officer K Naga Ratna said, “There may be heatwave conditions on Thursday with temperatures going upwards of 40 degree Celsius in Rayalaseema.

Maximum temperature may be more than the normal range. Voters should be cautious between 11 am and 4 pm.” “Isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East and West Godavari will witness heavy winds and lightning strikes,” she told Express.