Nara Lokesh vows to strive for uplift of goldsmiths

IT Minister and TDP candidate Nara Lokesh on Tuesday released the ‘fourth manifesto’ for the development of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Participating in the election campaign, he said all the promises made in his ‘manifestos’ would be implemented within a stipulated time to ensure all-round development of Mangalagiri. The TDP candidate promised to ensure the economic uplift of handloom weavers, goldsmiths and minorities in the constituency. 

The TDP candidate said he evolved the ‘manifestos’ after studying the main issues in Mangalagiri, which reflect the aspirations of people of the constituency. 

Lokesh said a corporation would be set up for goldsmiths to provide them interest-free loans. An international market for goldsmiths on the lines of Dubai Gold Souk would be set up in Mangalagiri. Houses would also be constructed for all the eligible goldsmiths in the Assembly constituency, he said. 
Emphasis would be laid on tourism to provide better market to the products of local goldsmiths. Health cards to provide free Medicare would also be given to goldsmiths, besides insurance cover. A bank for Backward Classes would be set up and Rs 10,000 crore would be allocated for it, Lokesh said.

