Narendra Modi will become PM again: Kanna

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has predicted that Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again. The BJP organised a huge rally in the city on Tuesday to mark the conclusion of election campaign. Participating in the rally, he said the BJP would achieve landslide victory in the elections as people were impressed by the growth achieved by the country in the last five years in Modi’s regime. The BJP would also perform well in the State through the TDP and YSRC were splurging money to lure voters, he said.

Kanna claimed that the BJP cadre succeeded in taking the development schemes and welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Modi into the people during their election campaign. The BJP also exposed the ‘failures’ of TDP government on various fronts during its poll campaign, he said.

He accused the TDP regime of claiming credit for the development schemes launched by the BJP government at the Centre to divert people’s attention from its ‘failures’. BJP State secretary Talla Venkatesh Yadav and other leaders took part in the rally.