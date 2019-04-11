Home States Andhra Pradesh

EVMs are working, don't believe in rumours: Andhra CEO

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi appealed to the voters not to believe in rumours and that if anybody has any evidence to back up their allegations they can submit the same to EC to be resolved.

Published: 11th April 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2019, EVM

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting allegations by the TDP that 30 percent of EVMs are not functioning, Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has clarified that only 25 issues out of 344 reported are pending and that almost all the 92,000 EVMs in 45,920 polling centers are functioning smoothly.

He appealed to the voters not to believe in rumours and that if anybody has any evidence to back up their allegations they can submit the same to EC to be resolved. “There is no truth in the allegations. Anybody can make any statements is does not mean anything,” he said.

Speaking to media persons in his office at the Secretariat on Thursday afternoon, Dwivedi said at 11 am, 15 percent polling was reported across the state. “It is true that there has been some delay at a few places in the state in the commencement of polling. But, there is absolutely no problems anywhere. Mock polling was conducted to check the EVMs in presence of polling agents before the commencement of polling,” he explained.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

According to him, 319 issues out of 344 issues reported pertaining to EVM functioning have been sorted out. “At 44 places, EVMs were replaced. At 6 places, EVMs have been damaged and polling continued. At all these places, cases were booked and offenders arrested. Minor incidents of clashes happened at 12 places. Police are restoring order at those places,” he said.

READ: Jana Sena candidate K Madhusudan Gupta arrested for breaking EVM

On the demand for repolling, Dwivedi said there have been no issues till now, necessitating repolling. “When we get the reports from the districts and if there is a need, we would go for repolling. If there is evidence with those making allegations and if they were proved true, we will go for repolling. We are fair and transparent,” he said and clarified that those who are in the queues at polling stations by 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote. He urged those who returned from polling stations without voting to return and exercise their franchise.

He was of opinion that EVMs are not at fault but the staff might have failed to properly set up the EVMs and said any technical issues will be resolved by the staff concerned and polling will not get hampered. On the complaints of lack of proper arrangements, the CEO said necessary instructions were given to district collectors to resolve those issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh assembly elections 2019 Andhra CEO EVMs Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp