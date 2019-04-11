General holiday to help increase voter turnout

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On account of general elections on April 11, the district administration has issued orders to all establishments, including private and government, to declare a holiday for workers. Vegetable markets, malls, theatres, supermarkets, etc are going to remain closed until 6 pm.

The departments of Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry have issued notices to all estate officers of vegetable markets, fish markets and flower markets across the district to close them on Thursday. Similarly, the district officials also instructed all the establishments especially those in Vijayawada urban to grant holiday for all working staff in their respective institutions. Even the labour associations are suspending their services on Thursday.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Speaking to TNIE, District Collector A Md Imtiaz said, “In previous elections the voting percentage in Vijayawada urban was very low and we want an improvement in voter turnout in this polls. So we conducted various awareness campaigns this time and also instructed all the establishments to remain closed.”

In addition to the markets, even the shopping malls, theatres, supermarkets, public spaces like Bhavani Island, parks etc will also remain closed on Thursday. Trendset Mall manager Kishore said that all the malls in the city will remain closed till 6 pm on Thursday.