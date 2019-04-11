Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur set to see rise in poll percentage

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the conduct of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in a free and fair manner on Thursday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the conduct of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in a free and fair manner on Thursday. It has also laid emphasis on increasing the polling percentage in the district by promoting awareness among people about adult franchise. Tight security arrangements have also been made at polling stations to thwart any untoward incident.    

District Collector Kona Sasidhar appealed to people to cast their votes in a free and fair manner without yielding to any pressure. 

He underlined the need to increase the polling percentage to strengthen democracy. The voters can use ‘MyVoteQ’ app launched by the Election Commission to cast their vote without any hassles, he said.
Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said paramilitary forces were deployed at 295 polling stations in highly sensitive areas to thwart any untoward incident. He said 13 static surveillance teams, 17 flying squads and 16 strike forces would keep a tight vigil on election process in the district.

Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu directed the police to take the persons moving suspiciously in the vicinity of polling stations into custody.

