Hot day ahead in Rayalaseem, rainfall likely in coastal AP

VIJAYAWADA: Weathermen have predicted that severe heat conditions along with thundershowers are likely to prevail in Rayalaseema on the polling day on Thursday.

Similarly, for Coastal Andhra Pradesh, weathermen issued a thunderstorm warning, where light to moderate rains with gusty winds and lightning strikes arelikely to occur in districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari.

Speaking to TNIE, senior weather forecasting officer K Naga Ratna said, “The temperatures are certainly going to cross 40 degree Celsius. The maximum temperatures in Rayalaseema would be higher than the normal temperature range (between 2-4 degree Celsius).”