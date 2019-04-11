Home States Andhra Pradesh

I-T raids on YSRC LS candidate Modugula, auditor, election agent

 The Income Tax officials conducted searches at the residence of YSRC Lok Sabha candidate Modugula Venugopala Reddy in Guntur on Wednesday.

I-T officials at the residence of YSRC Lok Sabha candidate Modugula Venugopala Reddy in Guntur on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Income Tax officials conducted searches at the residence of YSRC Lok Sabha candidate Modugula Venugopala Reddy in Guntur on Wednesday. Modugula had joined the Opposition party only recently.  The Income Tax officials also conducted raids on his auditor, his chief election agent and lawyer Shyamala Sudhakara Reddy at the same time.  

The officials also sought details of his election expenditure. According to reports, more than 10 officials of the I-T department came to the residence of the YSRC candidate and his auditors on Wednesday night and started the raid with the help of the police. They did not allow anybody to enter the house and continued the checking till late night on Wednesday. Knowing about the raids, the YSRC leaders and cadres rushed to his residence.  YSRC candidate Venugopala Reddy alleged TDP hand behind the raid.

