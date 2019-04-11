Home States Andhra Pradesh

NIA files charge sheet in Andhra MLA’s murder

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bheema Mandavi was killed by Maoists in Chhatisgarh, the NIA on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a Vijayawada court against seven people, including four Maoist operatives, for killing Andhra Pradesh’s Araku constituency MLA and another former legislator.

A case was initially registered by Dumbriguda police station, Visakhapatnam district, in connection with the killing of MLA Kidari Sarveshwara Rao and ex-MLA Siveri Soma on September 23, 2018 near Livitiputtu village by members of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed outfit.

The two politicians were killed when they were on their way to Sarai village to attend a “Grama Darshini”, a mass interaction programme.

The case was investigated by a special investigation team constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Later, it was taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA charge-sheeted three arrested accused — Yedala Subba Rao, Gemmili Sobhan and Korra Kamala (residents of Visakhapatnam) — and four absconding accused Maoist cadres Venkata Ravi Chaitanya, Jalumuri Srinu Babu, Kameswari and Jappirayingi Satti Babu, the agency said. The charges were filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substances Act, the Indian Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an official statement said.

According to the NIA, Maoist sympathisers Yedala, Gemmili and Korra conspired with other outfit members and facilitated the killings by providing information about the event, details of the movement of the duo and providing logistical support.

Slain MLA Kidari Sarveshwara Rao and ex-MLA Siveri Soma were gunned down on September 23, 2018 near Livitiputtu, in Andhra Pradesh

