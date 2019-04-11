Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTC staff to go on hunger strike from tomorrow

However, there was no response from the management and government in this regard. Taking a serious note of the issue, the EU had decided to participate in the relay hunger strike.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Employees Union (EU), recognised union of AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to hit streets and participate in relay hunger strike on April 12, condemning the betrayal of the State government in delaying the implementation of new pay revision for staff and other demands with effect from April 1. 

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, RTC EU State general secretary P Damodar said that two months ago when the union announced indefinite strike, Transport Minister K Atchannaidu held talks with the joint action committee and promised to implement new pay revision from April 1. 

AP State Road Transport Corporation hunger strike

