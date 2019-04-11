Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two dead in poll-related violence between YSRC and TDP workers

In Elamanda village of Narsaraopet, YSRC candidate Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy was injured in an attack by TDP leaders following a clash.

Published: 11th April 2019 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two political activists -- one belonging to TDP and another YSRC -- were killed in poll-related violence in faction-hit Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday while sporadic incidents of clashes between rival political party activists marred polling across the state.

In the sensitive Tadipatri constituency, rival TDP and YSRC activists had a row in Veerapuam village of Tadipatri mandal. According to reports, TDP sitting MLA from Tadipatri JC Prabhakar Reddy visited the Veerapuram village, a stronghold of YSRC party, to monitor the poll process. Prabhakar Reddy's son Asmith Reddy is contesting from the Veerapuram seat.

The local YSRC activists immediately called up YSRC's candidate Ketireddy Peddireddy, who rushed to the village. Fearing trouble, the police asked the two leaders to leave the village but within minutes, the situation went out of hand. Soon, the activists belonging to the two parties resorted to stone pelting and four people including TDP leader Chinta Bhaskar Reddy and three YSRC activists including Karem Pulla Reddy were injured.

Bhaskar Reddy and Pulla Reddy sustained injuries on the head and were both shifted to Tadipatri hospital. They passed away en route to Kurnool Hospital, to where they were transferred to.

Tense situation prevailed in the village following the clashes and additional police forces were rushed to the village to bring the situation under control. The polling, however, continued uninterrupted in Veerapuram village.

Meanwhile, sporadic incidents of clashes took place between TDP and YSRC activists across the state. In Elamanda village of Narsaraopet, YSRC candidate Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy was injured in an attack by TDP leaders following a clash.

AP State Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao created a flutter by entering into a polling booth in Inimetta of Rajupalem mandal in Sattenapalle constituency and locking himself inside the booth. Fearing that the TDP candidate is resorting to rigging, YSRC keaders staged a protest outside the polling booth.

Police later forcibly shifted Kodela out of the polling booth and brought the situation under control.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP YSRC election violence Andhra Pradesh assembly elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 First Phase

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp