With Lokesh in fray, stakes on Mangalagiri seat as high as Rs 1 crore

VIJAYAWADA: One thing that is synonymous with elections, apart from campaigning and political rhetoric, is betting. This activity generally starts days ahead of counting, but punters have already put high stakes on two prolific contenders in Mangalagiri constituency. It may seem unreal at first but the wagers are as high as an acre of land here that costs Rs 1 crore.

Bets were being placed even at the initial stage of campaign. As the electoral debut of Nara scion and IT Minister Lokesh has brought much prominence to the constituency, stakes are reaching new heights though the announcement of results are more than a month away.

By fielding Lokesh in the constituency, the TDP played a gamble at a seat that last saw the yellow party winning it in 1985. The party wants to elevate Lokesh’s popularity if he wins Mangalagiri that falls under the capital region of Amaravati.

The situation is such that not just the contest but betting, too, has turned a prestigious affair. Whatever is the result, the loser will have to make payments promptly, sources in the know said.

“In 2014, the YSRC won the seat. With Lokesh in the arena, the TDP will try to win the seat by putting all possible efforts. However, we still hope for the YSRC’s win,’’ a strong supporter of YSRC who has placed a bet of `30,000 told TNIE. The punter, who did not wish to be named, said he would win thrice the amount if he won. There are punters who are banking on Lokesh’s candidature, rather than the party’s reputation.