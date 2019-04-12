Home States Andhra Pradesh

Akhila Priya’s sister, three others injured in clashes 

 Factionism raised its ugly head in several villages of Kurnool district as TDP and YSRCP activists clashed on Thursday. They hurled stones at one another while trying to woo the voters.

Published: 12th April 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

AP Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya

AP Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Factionism raised its ugly head in several villages of Kurnool district as TDP and YSRCP activists clashed on Thursday. They hurled stones at one another while trying to woo the voters. The general elections are a prestige issue in almost all 14 Assembly constituencies of the district. However, about 67 per cent of voters had cast their votes across the district against the 31,72,413 voters. Over, 211 candidates are in fray for 14 Assembly and two Parliament segments in the district.

The YSRC and TDP workers clashed with stones in various parts of the district, including Ahobilam in Allagadda Assembly constituency where AP Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s sister Bhuma Mounika, a CRPF constable and two others received injuries. Tension prevailed at Ahobilam village in Allagadda mandal. Similarly, Mallempalle village in Veldurthi mandal, Gorumanpalle village and Kanakadripalle village in Kolimigundla mandal, Nidjur village in Kurnool, Erladinne village in Belagal mandal and Kosigi mandal headquarter also reported clashes.

However, the violence was created at Allagadda, Pathikonda, Kodumur, Banaganepalle and Adoni towns. “Even police officials were attacked and forced to lathicharge to disperse the groups. At other places, polling in the district concluded peacefully, district SP K Fakkeerappa said. The officials were facing a problem to predict the polling percentage despite two hours of polling, as the sub-staff were unaware of the system. Even at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday, the official machinery was busy rectifying the EVM problems. “Faulty EVMs were rectified and all functioned till completion of polling,” district collector said.

YSRCP TDP Andhra Pradesh elections Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019

