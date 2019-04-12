Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh inter exam results out, more than 9,000 students score 10 CGPA

The Inter first and second year result for the year 2019 have been declared on the official website of BIEAP (bieap.gov.in).

Published: 12th April 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Intermediate exam students writing exam

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has announced the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Intermediate result at 11 am on Friday.

The Inter first and second-year results for the year 2019 have been declared on the official website of BIEAP (bieap.gov.in).

The results also be checked online on the official websites of AP Board -- results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. A number of private portals will also be publishing the results including examresults, goresults, manabadi, etc.

According to BIEAP, 10.17 lakh students appeared for the examinations. Board commissioner B Udaya Lakshmi, in a pressnote said, exams were conducted in 1430 centres across the state where 5.10 lakh students appeared for the first year exam, while 5.17 lakh students had sat for the second year exams this year.

The total pass percentage of the second year intermediate stood at 72 per cent (3,09,613 students passed out of 4,31,739 students who appeared for the exam) while it was 60 per cent (2,86,899 students passed out of 4,76,419). The pass percentage in junior and senior intermediates have decreased compared to the previous year.

For the first time, the second year students were been awarded grades rather than the marks. In the first year, 13,966 students have secured 10/10 GPA and 9,340 second-year students have secured 10/10 GPA.

Krishna district topped the State with 81 pass percentage in the second year and 72 per cent in the first year, followed by West Godavari and Nellore with 69 per cent and 67 per cent in the first year and Chittoor and Nellore with 76 per cent and 74 per cent in the second year. Kadapa district secured the least pass percentage with 49 per cent in the first year and 61 per cent in the second year. The supplementary examinations are scheduled from May 14 to May 22.

Here's how you can check your results on the official website of BIEAP:

  • Step-1: Visit the official website of the board, bieap.gov.in.
  • Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link of AP Inter Ist and IInd year result 2019.
  • Step-3: Once the link is opened, enter your roll number.
  • Step-4: Once you've entered your roll number, click Submit.
  • Step-5: After you've submitted, the results will be displayed on screen.
  • Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

According to reports, while more than 9 thousand students have scored 10 CGPA, 99,857 students have scored 9 CGPA.

The number of students for other grade points are:

  • 8 CGPA: 73,000 students
  • 7 CGPA: 62,376 students
  • 6 CGPA: 44,394 students
  • 5 CGPA: 17,779 students
  • 4 CGPA: 2,450 students

(With ENS inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BIEAP andhra inter results inter results results.cgg.gov.in AP education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp