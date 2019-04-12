Andhra Pradesh inter exam results out, more than 9,000 students score 10 CGPA

By Online Desk

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has announced the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Intermediate result at 11 am on Friday.

The Inter first and second-year results for the year 2019 have been declared on the official website of BIEAP (bieap.gov.in).

The results also be checked online on the official websites of AP Board -- results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. A number of private portals will also be publishing the results including examresults, goresults, manabadi, etc.

According to BIEAP, 10.17 lakh students appeared for the examinations. Board commissioner B Udaya Lakshmi, in a pressnote said, exams were conducted in 1430 centres across the state where 5.10 lakh students appeared for the first year exam, while 5.17 lakh students had sat for the second year exams this year.

The total pass percentage of the second year intermediate stood at 72 per cent (3,09,613 students passed out of 4,31,739 students who appeared for the exam) while it was 60 per cent (2,86,899 students passed out of 4,76,419). The pass percentage in junior and senior intermediates have decreased compared to the previous year.

For the first time, the second year students were been awarded grades rather than the marks. In the first year, 13,966 students have secured 10/10 GPA and 9,340 second-year students have secured 10/10 GPA.

Krishna district topped the State with 81 pass percentage in the second year and 72 per cent in the first year, followed by West Godavari and Nellore with 69 per cent and 67 per cent in the first year and Chittoor and Nellore with 76 per cent and 74 per cent in the second year. Kadapa district secured the least pass percentage with 49 per cent in the first year and 61 per cent in the second year. The supplementary examinations are scheduled from May 14 to May 22.

Here's how you can check your results on the official website of BIEAP:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the board, bieap.gov.in.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link of AP Inter Ist and IInd year result 2019.

Step-3: Once the link is opened, enter your roll number.

Step-4: Once you've entered your roll number, click Submit.

Step-5: After you've submitted, the results will be displayed on screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

According to reports, while more than 9 thousand students have scored 10 CGPA, 99,857 students have scored 9 CGPA.

The number of students for other grade points are:

8 CGPA: 73,000 students

7 CGPA: 62,376 students

6 CGPA: 44,394 students

5 CGPA: 17,779 students

4 CGPA: 2,450 students

