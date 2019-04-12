Coastal Andhra sizzles as temperature rises to 42 degrees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Just the way the weathermen predicted, the temperatures across the State, especially in Rayalaseema, went north by touching 43 degree Celsius on Thursday. Though the thunderstorm activity was active in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, hot climatic conditions were witnessed in the region. People standing in the queue line to cast their vote found it difficult to face the hot climatic conditions.

As on Thursday, severe heat conditions prevailed in Rayalaseema and the temperatures have crossed 40 degree Celsius. The maximum temperatures in Rayalaseema region are higher than the normal temperature range, ranging about 2-4 degrees. Even in Coastal AP, the maximum temperatures were recorded between 38 and 42 degree Celsius.