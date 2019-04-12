First-timers feel the power of voting for change in society

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM/ELURU: The hands of Lochana, a B Pharmacy student from GITAM Institute of Pharmacy, were trembling as she entered the polling booth to cast her vote on Thursday. Understandably so, as she was exercising her franchise for the first time. “My hands shivered when I was pressing the button in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Maybe because my vote could be the one which would help bring a change in the society,” a visibly excited Lochana says after getting inked.

It wasn’t just Lochana who experienced the rush of voting for the first time though. There are over 10 lakh newly enrolled voters between the age 18-25 in AP, according to the electoral rolls. While the exact number of the first-time voters would be released in the due course, Thursday’s polls, which set off the first phase of Lok Sabha elections -- and Assembly too for AP -- across the State, have seen a considerable rise in the number of first-timers who got the indelible ink on their fingers.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh records over 80 per cent voting despite violence, EVM glitches

This potentially could lead to the change in the political equations as the fresh voters’ decision could very well reflect the changing aspirations. These aspirations, the youth point out, include creation of new jobs, a transparent and corruption-free governance, and the right mix of development and welfare.

But, was election day an occasion for the youngsters to just click selfie and post on social media platforms? The answer is an emphatic no, they say. “It is a responsibility. Yes, the excitement of voting for the first time calls for a photo, but that is not our only objective. We want to be a part of the democratic process of selecting the people who make legislations on our behalf. If not now, when (will we vote), and if not us, who (will vote)?” reasons C Vamsi Krishna, an IT professional, who travelled to Vijayawada from Chennai.

For M Prathyusha, a student from Gayatri Vidya Parishad, Visakhapatnam, it was only after the count down for the polling began that she got glued into the happenings in politics to decide to whom she would cast her vote.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh CEO brushes aside complaints, says voting is satisfactory

“I couldn’t stop but discuss politics with my friends and family. Now that polling is done, the tension continues till the results are out,” she quips. Several others too agree that they took the help of their friends, parents, teachers and others to decide on whom to vote.

The first-timers from Eluru were careful in choosing the candidates. A group of youngsters -- Bindu Madhavi, Swati, Swamy and Kumar -- from Venkatapuram village note that their decision was based on who they thought would provide them a secured future.

Hinduja, another first-time voter from Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam, however, adds that it isn’t just about the winning horses. “I feel that my first vote would help at least one good person become a leader when the opportunity presents itself, if not immediately. I felt so proud to come home from Hyderabad to participate in the largest festival of democracy,” she signs off.