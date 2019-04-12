Major drop in orders on Zomato, Uber eats, as shops stay closed for Assembly, Lok Sabha elections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Food delivery services such as Zomato and Uber Eats saw a major drop in orders as nearly all food outlets in Vijayawada were closed due to elections.

The election day was a ‘poor earning day’ for majority of them as delivery partners of major food delivery services such as Zomato, Uber Eats got 50 per cent less orders as compared to the number of orders they get on other days.

“Initially we thought that since everybody will want to go to cast their vote we will get more orders as people would skip cooking. But as the day passed we hardly got any orders,” said Lakshmi, a delivery girl working with Zomato. Adding to this Nagaraju, working with Uber Eats, said that he could manage to get only nine orders in the first half of the day as against nearly 50 orders that he gets on other days. “I earn on a daily basis through Uber Eats as I work with them full time. Today I literally have just a few pennies to take back home,” he added.

Similarly, the restaurants and food joints which provide food delivery services also got a very few orders. “Though the store was open we could hardly manage to get orders,” said Laxman, working as a delivery boy at McDonald’s in Guru Nanak Colony.