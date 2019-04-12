Home States Andhra Pradesh

MyVoteQ app fails to provide queue status  

 It wasn’t just the glitches in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) which led to slow progress of polling across the State on Thursday.

By Jayath P
VIJAYAWADA: It wasn’t just the glitches in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) which led to slow progress of polling across the State on Thursday. The MyVoteQ mobile app, which was developed by the Chief Electroral Officer - Andhra Pradesh (CEO-AP) to save the time of the voters from long queues, too failed to function. The app failed to serve the purpose as voters, right through the day, could not get any information regarding the status of queue. 

The description of the app ,which is also promoted by the election officials, said that it will help save voters’ time and provide smoother proceedings. But it did not serve the promised purpose, the users complained. “I checked the app in the morning and it said ‘no queues were added’. It flashed the same message the entire day,” said P Venkatesh, a private employee who visited Government Polytechnic to exercise his vote. City-based businessman G Sudeep’s experience was different. He stood outside his polling station in Moghalrajpuram only to find that the claim of app that there was only one male in the queue was wrong. “I went inside and found there was a long queue. I shouldn’t have relied on the app,” he rued.

Even though the officials promoted the app, it was only downloaded by just over a thousand users. The poor functioning of the app was clearly reflected in its rating on Play Store as it received 1.5 out of 5. When TNIE emailed the developer, Procom Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, asking for its response to the app’s malfunction, the firm regretted the inconvenience caused to the voters. However, the app continued to work even as the polling ended in the evening.

