Three IEDs defused along AOB 

The Maoists recently gave a call to ban the general election in Agency areas. Te security personnel have taken up combing operations along AoB. 

Published: 12th April 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A special combing party has identified and defused three powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) each having a payload of 5 kg near Cheekupanasa, Injari and Kondru villages in the district on Thursday. 

“The police party had a narrow escape. The IEDs planted by Maoists near Cheekupanasa, Kondru, Injari and Maddigaruvu villages of Pedabayalu mandal limits were powerful enough to cause a major explosion in the forest area,” district SP Babujee Attada said.   

