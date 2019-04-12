Three IEDs defused along AOB 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A special combing party has identified and defused three powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) each having a payload of 5 kg near Cheekupanasa, Injari and Kondru villages in the district on Thursday.

“The police party had a narrow escape. The IEDs planted by Maoists near Cheekupanasa, Kondru, Injari and Maddigaruvu villages of Pedabayalu mandal limits were powerful enough to cause a major explosion in the forest area,” district SP Babujee Attada said.

The Maoists recently gave a call to ban the general election in Agency areas. The security personnel have taken up combing operations along AoB.