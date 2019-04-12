YSRCP candidate suffers minor injury in clash

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Tension prevailed at Chinnakuduma village in the limits of Kurupam Assembly constituency after clash took place between TDP and YSRCP activists on Thursday. Upon learning about the clash, YSRCP leader and the husband of the YSRCP Kurupam candidate and sitting MLA Puspa Sreevani, S Pareekshit Raju, rushed to the spot.

TDP activist besieged Pareekshit Raju. Hearing about the clash, Puspa Sreevani also rushed to the spot, where the TDP activists also tried to attack her. Police, with the support of local people, rescued her. She suffered a minor injury on her ear during the clash. On coming to know about the incidents, district SP deployed additional forces.