YSRCP candidate suffers minor injury in clash

Tension prevailed at Chinnakuduma village in the limits of Kurupam Assembly constituency after clash took place between TDP and YSRCP activists on Thursday.  

Published: 12th April 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Tension prevailed at Chinnakuduma village in the limits of Kurupam Assembly constituency after clash took place between TDP and YSRCP activists on Thursday.  Upon learning about the clash, YSRCP leader and the husband of the YSRCP Kurupam candidate and sitting MLA Puspa Sreevani, S Pareekshit Raju, rushed to the spot. 

TDP activist besieged Pareekshit Raju. Hearing about the clash, Puspa Sreevani also rushed to the spot, where the TDP activists also tried to attack her. Police, with the support of local people, rescued her. She suffered a minor injury on her ear during the clash.  On coming to know about the incidents, district SP deployed additional forces.

Comments

