Bhashyam students excel in Intermediate results

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The students of Bhashyam Educational Institutions excelled in Junior as well as Senior Intermediate results which were released on Friday. Bhashyam Institutions chairman Bhashyam Rama Krishna said that in Senior Intermediate examination, 140 students secured 10/10 CGPA, 313 students 9.9 CGPA, 525 students 9.8 CGPA, 697 students 9.7 CGPA, 792 students 9.6 CGPA and 865 students 9.5 CGPA.In the Junior Intermediate examination, 232 students secured 10/10 CGPA, 444 students 9.83 CGPA, 610 students 9.67 CGPA and 745 students 9.5 CGPA. Bhashyam Institutions chairman Rama Krishna and Bhashyam CEO Hanumantha Rao congratulated the students.