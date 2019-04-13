Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pamphlet released on Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Ahead of the 100th anniversary of the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Saturday, the Forum for Better Bapatla released a pamphlet on Friday.

Published: 13th April 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Jallianwala Bagh memorial (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ahead of the 100th anniversary of the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Saturday, the Forum for Better Bapatla released a pamphlet on Friday.

The massacre took place at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, when the British Indian Army troops, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, fired machine guns at a crowd of people holding a pro-independence demonstration.

Historical records claim that Dyer had fired on the Baisakhi gathering without warning and continued to fire for 10 minutes even as they were trying to escape, while he blocked the main exit with his soldiers and armoured vehicles. The massacre saw more than 1,000 unarmed men, women and children killed by the British army riflemen.

Speaking on the occasion, Forum for Better Bapatla secretary Dr. PC Sai Babu said the heinous incident triggered a nationwide uproar. It also ignited the first spark of the Indian freedom movement, which led to the fall of British empire, he added. Dr D Vishnu Sankara Rao, Associate Dean, College of Food Science and Technology and others participated in the programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jallianwala Bagh massacre Jallianwala Bagh centenary Baisakhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp