Three of family among eight killed in two accidents in Anantapur, Kurnool districts

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/KADAPA: Ten persons lost their lives and several others were injured in two separate road mishaps in Anantapur and Kurnool districts on Friday. In a ghastly mishap at Parakavandulapalle in Anantapur district, seven persons died and six others were injured when a mini-bus collided with a container lorry.

According to Kadiri DSP A Srinivasulu, a group of people from different villages in Tanakllu mandal were going to Kadiri on personal work in the minibus, when it collided head-on with the container lorry going towards Chennai.

The impact of the collision was such that five people died on the spot and the minibus was badly mangled. Expressing shock over the death of the seven persons in the accident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed Anantapur district officials to render all possible help to the victims’ families. YSRC MLA Kadiri candidate PV Sidda Reddy announced financial help of Rs 50,000 each to the families of the deceased

In another ghastly road mishap at Halaharvi of Kurnool district, three persons of the same family died and two others were injured. The car they were travelling in hit an oil tanker.