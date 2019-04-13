Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three of family among eight killed in two accidents in Anantapur, Kurnool districts

A group of people from different villages in Tanakllu mandal were going to Kadiri in a minibus, of the collision when it collided head-on with the container lorry.

Published: 13th April 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/KADAPA: Ten persons lost their lives and several others were injured in two separate road mishaps in Anantapur and Kurnool districts on Friday. In a ghastly mishap at Parakavandulapalle in Anantapur district, seven persons died and six others were injured when a mini-bus collided with a container lorry.  

According to Kadiri DSP A Srinivasulu, a group of people from different villages in Tanakllu mandal were going to Kadiri on personal work in the minibus, when it collided head-on with the container lorry going towards Chennai.

The impact of the collision was such that five people died on the spot and the minibus was badly mangled. Expressing shock over the death of the seven persons in the accident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed Anantapur district officials to render all possible help to the victims’ families. YSRC MLA Kadiri candidate PV Sidda Reddy announced financial help of Rs 50,000 each  to the families of the deceased

In another ghastly road mishap at Halaharvi of Kurnool district, three persons of the same family died and two others were injured. The car they were travelling in hit an oil tanker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Accidents Ananatapur Kurnool

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp