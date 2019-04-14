Andhra Pradesh: Group III prelims for Panchayat secretary posts likely to be postponed

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Group III preliminary exam for the posts of Panchayat secretary, scheduled to be held on April 21, and conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is likely to be postponed. On the same day, SI entrance examination is also going to be held. In this regard, the officials received many requests from the candidates to postpone the preliminary exam of Group III.

As per the tentative calendar, the officials of APPSC planned to conduct screening test for Panchayat Raj Secretary Grade IV post on April 21, notification for which was released in 2018, to fill 1,051 posts. In fact, in the month of April itself, there are 10 examinations, which have been scheduled from April 17 to 30. Besides, several other examinations, which include Screening and Mains tests, are scheduled to be conducted in the month of May.

As the Easter festival falls on April 21, examination for SI posts is also planned on the same day.

APPSC also fixed the same day for Screening test of Panchayat Raj secretary posts. So the candidates are requesting the APPSC officials to postpone the examination. Even the officials are likely to heed the request and postpone the examination.

They are going to discuss this at a meeting within the board on Tuesday and release the final orders.

In March this year, the officials of APPSC postponed the examination of Group 1 for more than 50 days, from March 31 to May 26, as the majority of the candidates and aspirants demanded postponement of the exam due to the vast syllabus that needed more time to tackle.

In fact, the exam was also postponed earlier from March 10 to 31, for the same reason. Similarly, even for the post of Panchayat secretary, the exam is likely to be postponed. P Uday Bhaskar, Chairman of APPSC said, “Many candidates have written to us and also called us asking for the postponement of the examination. Very few people want us to conduct the examination as per the schedule. Taking into consideration the majority opinion, we shall discuss with the other members and then decide by Tuesday.”