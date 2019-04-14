Man dies after assault by neighbour

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man died after assault by his neighbour at Kancherlapalem in the district on Saturday.

According to Tenali Taluk CI U Sudhakar, P Srinivasa Rao attacked Yandamuri Muralikrishna (45) and his wife Vijayalakshmi, who tried to rescue him. While Muralikrishna died on the spot, Vijayalakshmi was undergoing treatment at Tenali GGH.

Muralikrishna of Chandrababu Naidu Colony of Tenali came to his native village Kancherlapalem to cast his vote on April 11. After learning that Srinivasa Rao was spreading rumours about his wife Vijayalakshmi having illegal relationship with other men at Tenali, Muralikrishna tried to talk to Srinivasa Rao, but the latter attacked the former with a log. Muralikrishna suffered head injuries and died on the spot.