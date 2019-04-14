Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Marginal increase in polling puts parties on tenterhooks

Leaders of both the parties claim that the increased polling percentage will favour them.

Published: 14th April 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, electronic voting machine

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Marginal increase of 1.23 per cent in polling in the April 11 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections compared to the 2014 general elections put the two main political parties — the TDP and YSRC — on tenterhooks. As against 78.41 per cent polling in 2014, the voting percentage stood at 79.64 per cent this time. 

Leaders of both parties claim that the increased polling percentage will favour them. While the YSRC leaders argue that increase in poll percentage is an indication of anti-incumbency, the TDP describes it as a positive vote in favour of the ruling party for implementing various welfare and development programmes.

Though the Election Commission officials, at one point of time on the polling day, expected that polling percentage may cross 80 per cent and some of the political leaders too predicted that it may also cross 85 per cent as the polling was continued even after midnight at some polling stations, it was recorded below 80 per cent.

Except in Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts, the voter turnout increased in all the remaining 11 districts this time around. Like in 2014, Prakasam district retained its top position with the highest polling percentage of 85.93 (83.55 in 2014), marking a 2.38 per cent increase, while Visakhapatnam with 71.81 per cent stood at the bottom.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE 

In the case of Assembly constituencies, Addanki in Prakasam district occupied the top slot with 89.82 per cent polling and Visakhapatnam West constituency is at the bottom with 58.19%. Polling percentage for the 25 parliamentary constituencies this time stood at 79.64, 1.23% more than 78.40% recorded in 2014.

While Narasaraopet Parliamentary constituency, with 85.53 per cent voting stood at the top, the lowest turnout was recorded in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat (67.26%).  Of the total 3,93,45,717 voters, 3,13,33,163 cast their votes for the 319 LS candidates and 3,13,33,631 for the 2,118 assembly contestants.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp