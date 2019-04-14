Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police filed false cases at behest of CM Naidu, Nara Lokesh: YSRC neta

Alla Ramakrishna Reddy accused Special Branch DSP Gogineni Ramakrishna and police officer Venkateswara Rao of filing false cases against YSRCP leaders as per the directions of Naidu.

Published: 14th April 2019

MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, along with party activists and leaders, stages a protest in front of Tadepalli police station on Saturday | express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Mangalagiri’s sitting MLA and YSR Congress party candidate in the just-concluded Assembly elections, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, along with leaders and activists of his party, staged a protest at Tadepalli police station on Saturday, demanding copies of FIRs filed against YSRCP workers by the police allegedly at the behest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

He alleged that the police on the directions of TDP leaders have arrested YSRC activists by slapping false cases against them and went on to accuse the police of ‘showing reluctance’ in registering complaints against TDP activists. He demanded that complaints against the TDP leaders and activists be registered immediately.

He alleged that the police had filed false cases against students, employees, SCs and STs only because they supported YSRCP. He said Lokesh filed false cases as he could sense his defeat in the election. He accused Special Branch DSP Gogineni Ramakrishna and police officer Venkateswara Rao of filing false cases against YSRCP leaders as per the directions of Naidu. He said that they called off the agitation after Mangalagiri DSP promised to take action on the complaints of both the parties.

