TRS leader poses for photos inside EVM room, booked

He was identified as local TRS leader N Venkatesh and the photo was taken in Keesara.

Published: 14th April 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leader N Venkatesh poses for a photo in a strong room, where EVMs were stored, in Keesara.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Amid talks of heightened security for strong rooms storing EVMs used in the Lok Sabha polls, in what can be called a blatant breach of security measures, photographs of a man posing for camera inside a strongroom went viral on Saturday. As severe flak from netizens and political parties started pouring in, Rachakonda police under whose jurisdiction the strong room in question is located registered a case of criminal trespass against the man in the photograph. 

He was identified as local TRS leader N Venkatesh and the photo was taken in Keesara. Venkatesh was present at the spot as a political agent of the TRS candidate M Rajashekar Reddy who contested the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat. 

According to police, after the elections, the EVMs and VVPATs were being deposited in the strong room set up Holy Mary Engineering college located at Bogaram village under the limits of Keesara police, in Medchal district. After the machines were shifted into the strong room, elections officials along with representatives of political parties, visited the location to check the arrangements. Meanwhile, N Venkatesh posed for pictures clicked on his mobile.

N Venkatesh

