Arrest of MLA sought 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Tension prevailed for some time at YSR Congress Rural MLA office in Dargamitta area when TNSF leaders and activists tried to attack the office. TNSF leaders, led by district secretary Sk Amrulla, staged a protest in front of the office of Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy on Sunday, following the attack on district president K Tirumala Naidu.

TNSF leaders tried to enter into the office of Sridhar Reddy and the police foiled their bid. TNSF district secretary Amrulla damaged the flex board of the LA. Amrulla demanded the arrest of YSR Congress MLA Sridhar Reddy.