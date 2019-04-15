Gudivada woman ends life with daughter 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A woman along with her 4-year-old daughter committed suicide by drowning in the River Godavari near Markendeya Swamy ghat here on Saturday evening.

According to I Town CI SCS Murthy, Kone Latha (28) hailing from Gudivada of Krishna district and presently staying at Uddandapuram of Nakkapalli mandal in Visakhapatnam district, was married to Kone Govind six years ago. She used to work as an anganwadi helper.

The couple has a three-year-old daughter Anusha and one son. Govind works in a quarry. Police found a suicide note in her handbag. In her suicide note, Latha named six of her neighbours (Tadela Venkatalakshmi, Nagayya, Siva, Podagatla Nukaratnam, Durga and V Satyavathi) who branded her as a person of suspicious character and this led to a fight with her husband. Fed up with this, she committed suicide.

