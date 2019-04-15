Indo-Australian maritime exercise draws to a close

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The fortnight-long India and Australia bilateral maritime exercise AUSINDEX, which began on April 2, concluded here on Sunday. Personnel from the Eastern Fleet bid farewell to Her Majesty’s Australian ships — Canberra, Newcastle, Paramatta and Success — with a promise to meet again.

The bilateral maritime exercise had the participation of the highest number of units, including four frontline ships with integral helicopters, one submarine and a variety of aircraft including P8I and P8A long-range maritime reconnaissance anti-submarine warfare aircraft took part from both navies.

For the first time, 55 American and 20 New Zealand military personnel witnessed the exercises during AUSINDEX-19.

The third edition of the exercise included a series of advanced warfare drills in all three dimensions comprising anti-submarine warfare exercises, air defence exercises, anti-surface warfare exercises including live-fire drills, replenishment at sea, and cross deck flying.

The bilateral exercise was aimed at strengthening and enhancing mutual cooperation and interoperability between the two navies providing opportunities for interaction and exchange of professional views between the personnel of the two navies.

The second part of the harbour phase of the exercise is scheduled from April 12 to April 14, which includes hot wash-up and a detailed debrief to draw out lessons learnt for incorporation in the subsequent editions of this bilateral maritime exercise programme.

