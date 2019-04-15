Home States Andhra Pradesh

Indo-Australian maritime exercise draws to a close

The fortnight-long India and Australia bilateral maritime exercise AUSINDEX, which began on April 2, concluded here on Sunday.  

Published: 15th April 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

55 American and 20 New Zealand military personnel witness the exercises during AUSINDEX-19 | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The fortnight-long India and Australia bilateral maritime exercise AUSINDEX, which began on April 2, concluded here on Sunday.  Personnel from the Eastern Fleet bid farewell to Her Majesty’s Australian ships — Canberra, Newcastle, Paramatta and Success — with a promise to meet again. 

The bilateral maritime exercise had the participation of the highest number of units,  including four frontline ships with integral helicopters, one submarine and a variety of aircraft including P8I and P8A long-range maritime reconnaissance anti-submarine warfare aircraft took part from both navies. 
For the first time, 55 American and 20 New Zealand military personnel witnessed the exercises during AUSINDEX-19.

The third edition of the exercise  included a series of advanced warfare drills in all three dimensions comprising anti-submarine warfare exercises, air defence exercises, anti-surface warfare exercises including live-fire drills, replenishment at sea, and cross deck flying. 

The bilateral exercise was aimed at strengthening and enhancing mutual cooperation and interoperability between the two navies providing opportunities for interaction and exchange of professional views between the personnel of the two navies. 

The second part of the harbour phase of the exercise is scheduled from April 12 to April 14, which includes hot wash-up and a detailed debrief to  draw out lessons learnt for incorporation in the subsequent editions of this bilateral maritime exercise programme. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp