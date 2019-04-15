Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jumbos stray into Srikakulam villages, give sleepless nights to people

The elephant herd which strayed into villages of Srikakulam district | Express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: For the last few days, people in Seetharampalli, Singupuram and Borubadra villages in Pathapatnam mandal of the district have lost their sleep for fear of elephants.

A herd of four elephants has entered the plain areas in Pathapatnam from the forest of Sobhanapuram in Kottur mandal. On Saturday, the herd entered the maize fields at Seetharampalli and surrounding villages and damaged the crop. 

With the advent of summer, the pachyderms have strayed into the plain areas in search of water and food, said forest officials, who put the villagers on alert. As there were instances of people killed in elephant attacks in the past, people of Pathapatnam mandal are now in the grip of fear and hope that the elephants return back to forests at the earliest without causing major damage to crops. 

In 2007, a herd of 11 elephants entered Srikakulam from the forest areas of neighbouring Odisha. Since then, there has been man and animal conflict every year resulting in casualties on both sides. Eight people have lost their lives in the district so far in elephant attacks, while seven jumbos were killed in various incidents, including accidents and electrocution. 

The government has so far paid a compensation of Rs 3,33,32,438 for the damage caused to standing crops in about 226.42 hectares, including 7,065 mango and cashew trees, by the wild elephants. To prevent crop loss and protect villagers from elephant attacks, the forest officials had deployed elephant trackers. Despite the efforts of the forest department, the man-animal conflict continues and people get caught in the grip of fear whenever elephants venture out of forest in search of food and water.

