Moderate rains likely in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: People of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to get respite from the heat conditions with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorm activity for the next three days. Consequently, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari districts are likely to witness moderate rains.

According to the IMD forecast, there is a wind discontinuity from North Interior Karnataka to Comorin area across South Interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu.

Under its influence, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari districts in the next 24 hours. The thunderstorm activity is likely to continue in Rayalaseema for the next two days.

There will be no respite for the people of Rayalaseema as the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-4 Degree Celsius for the next two days. The situation is similar in Coastal AP where heat conditions prevail.

