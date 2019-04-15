Home States Andhra Pradesh

Moderate rains likely in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh

According to the IMD forecast, there is a wind discontinuity from North Interior Karnataka to Comorin area across South Interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 15th April 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: People of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to get respite from the heat conditions with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorm activity for the next three days. Consequently, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram,  Srikakulam, East and West Godavari districts are likely to witness moderate rains. 

According to the IMD forecast, there is a wind discontinuity from North Interior Karnataka to Comorin area across South Interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu. 

Under its influence, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari districts in the next 24 hours.  The thunderstorm activity is likely to continue in Rayalaseema for the next two days. 
There will be no respite for the people of Rayalaseema as the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-4 Degree  Celsius for the next two days. The situation is similar in Coastal AP where heat conditions prevail.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Coastal Andhra Pradesh India Meteorological Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp