Official dies in accident

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Somamdepalli tahsildar S Vishnuvardhan Reddy (42) died when the car in which he was travelling overturned after hitting a road divider at Thimmampet village in Garladinne mandal on Sunday.

Police said that the deceased tahsildar was deployed to Banaganapalle in Kurnool district for election duty.

When he was going back to Somadepalli in his car, he tried to avoid hitting a stray dog on the road. In the process, he lost control over his car, resulting in the vehicle hitting the road divider and overturning.