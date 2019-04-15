Home States Andhra Pradesh

Quoting BR Ambedkar, CM Chandrababu Naidu lashes out at Modi government 

Later, he took part in the Srirama Navami celebrations in his constituency, Mylavaram. 

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hailing the foresight of BR Ambedkar, Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the occasion of the former’s birth anniversary, has lashed out at the Modi Sarkar, which he said was acting against the spirit of the Constitution.

Participating in BR Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in New Delhi, Naidu, quoting Ambedkar, said, “Vote is sharper than a knife and if it is rightly used, voter will be the king and if it is sold, he will remain a slave.”
Stating that Ambedkar will remain alive as long as the Constitution and the society exist, the TDP chief said Ambedkar strived to ensure that social, economic and political inequalities are addressed. 

“Today, the very spirit of the Constitution is being disregarded and a mockery is being made of democracy. Constitutional institutions like CBI, ED and I-T are being misused and RBI is being misled,” he said.
 He also demanded that Narendra Modi explain to the nation as to who had benefited from demonetisation of `500 and `1,000 currency notes and the introduction of revised Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.

 He minced no words in criticising the Election Commission and said the organisation, which was supposed to be autonomous, has become a tool in the hands of Narendra Modi.  

Naidu claimed that technology was misused during Telangana elections and 25 lakh votes were removed. “In Andhra Pradesh, 7.5 lakh votes were removed using Form 7, but the EC did not address our objections,” he said.

Devineni Uma hails Ambedkar
Vijayawada: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has hailed the contribution of BR Ambedkar in building a new India by encouraging and uplifting the weaker sections of the society.  Paying tributes to the Father of Indian Constitution to commemorate his 128th birth anniversary here on Sunday, Devineni Uma said Ambedkar stands as an inspiration for generations to come. “Ambedkar fought relentlessly as a social reformer to build a nation, which has a place for everybody. Through the Constitution, he ensured that Dalits can exercise their rights. He was the reason behind Dalits excelling in various fields,” he said. Later, he took part in the Srirama Navami celebrations in his constituency, Mylavaram. 

