Student union leader attacked with sticks and stones in front of TDP MP’s office

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Unidentified persons attacked Telugu Nadu Student Federation (TNSF) district president K Tirumala Naidu here on Sunday. The incident took place in front of the office of the TDP MP candidate Beeda Mastan Rao located on mini-bypass road.

According to sources, Tirumala Naidu has been working as president of TNSF. He was actively participating in poll campaign recently. After finishing works at Telugu Desam party office in the morning, he along with other leaders of the union visited Mastan Rao’s office. “Suddenly a group of persons attacked Tirumala Naidu with sticks and pelted stones. They fled from the scene after attacking him,” said Sk Amrulla, TNSF district secretary. He stated that they were caught unawares by the incident.

MLC Beeda Ravichandra and Chairman of AP Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation, Dr. Z Siva Prasad, who were at BMR’s office shifted Tirumala Naidu to a private hospital for treatment. City Mayor Sk Abdul Aziz and TDP Sarvepalli convener Somireddy Rajagopal Reddy visited the hospital and consoled Tirumala Naidu.

Meanwhile, rumours spread that YSR Congress had earlier warned Tirumala Naidu not to support TDP rural contender Sk Abdul Aziz during his poll campaign. TDP leaders are planning to lodge a complaint on the incident with the police.