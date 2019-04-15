Thousands have a  glimpse of deities

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Kondandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta soaked in devotion on Sunday as the deities were taken out in procession through Mada Street in which thousands of devotees witnessed the deities and worship.

Later, Snapana Thirumnjanam was also performed from 11 am to 12 pm on the temple premises in which the deities were anointed with milk, curd, honey and sandal powder.

In the evening, Unjal Seva was performed and later the deities were taken in process on Hamsa Vahanam.