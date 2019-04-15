Two attacked by bear, injured

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two tribal youths were seriously injured in a wild bear attack when they took their cattle for grazing in the forest on Saturday morning.

According to sources, D Prasad (21), of Chiticutt village and K Vara Prasad (25) of Karakavalasa (both in Hukumpeta mandal) have been friends and went to the nearby forest along with their cattle on Saturday morning. Within a short time, a wild bear pounced on their cattle herd.

The tribal duo immediately shouted to scare the bear. But the wild animal turned towards them and attacked them.