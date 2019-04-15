Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC team to probe ‘TD attacks’ on poll day

Fact-finding panel, appointed by Jagan, will visit Sattenapalli, Gurazala and Narasaraopet Assembly segments

Published: 15th April 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC leaders meet Guntur SP on Sunday seeking action against the TDP leaders who have allegedly attacked YSRC leaders on poll day | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Taking serious note of the attacks on its leaders and its MLA candidates on the day of elections (April 11), the YSRC leadership has appointed a fact-finding committee to  ascertain the circumstances that led to the attacks and who were behind them. In a related development, a delegation of YSRC leaders met Guntur district SP SV Rajasekhara Babu seeking action against the TDP leaders who have allegedly resorted to electoral malpractices and attacked YSRC leaders and cadre.
The fact-finding committee, appointed by YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will submit a report on the attacks by TDP activists on YSRCP cadre in Sattenapalli, Gurazala and Narasaraopet Assembly constituencies. 

The committee would be headed by YSRC Guntur district convener Marri Rajasekhar, along with other members, would visit the three constituencies and ascertain the facts. The committee members are Narasaraopet MP candidate Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu, Sattenapalli Assembly constituency candidate Ambati Rambabu, Gurazala segment candidate Kasu Mahesh Reddy, Narasaraopet sitting MLA  Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, MLC Janga Krishna Murty, Guntur MLA Md Mustafa, leaders Md Iqbal, Amjad Basha and other leaders from Guntur district. 

They will submit a report on the incidents after interaction with public and victims.
Meanwhile, the delegation of YSRC leaders, led by its senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana met the Guntur SP and submitted a representation seeking action against the TDP leaders. They alleged that some police personnel acted at the behest of the ruling TDP and failed to take action against the TDP leaders and supporters who attacked YSRC candidates and leaders.

Botcha alleged that AP Assembly speaker and Sattenapalli TDP candidate Kodela Siva Prasad Rao tried to capture booth at Inumetla and angry locals foiled his bid, but the TDP men are harassing the public with the help of the police. 

TDP-YSRC clashes were reported from Gurajala, Pathaganeshunipadu, Julakallu, Durgi, Inumetla, Yellamanda and other villages of Gurajala, Macherla, Sattenapalli, Narasaraopet segments in Guntur district on the polling day. 

