Home States Andhra Pradesh

APPSC exams to be held as per schedule

All Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exams will be conducted as per the schedule.

Published: 16th April 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exams will be conducted as per the schedule. Clarifying that no test would be postponed, APPSC chairman P Uday Bhaskar said arrangements for the same were in place.  

Addressing the media here on Monday, Uday Bhaskar said the screening test for Panchayat Raj secretary posts would be held on April 21. “We  received requests from some candidates requesting postponement of exams.

They should have requested at the time of notification. Since the screening test is going to be held offline, all the arrangements are already done and, hence, the exam cannot be deferred,” he added. 
He further informed that notifications, regarding the new reservation policy, would be issued in a couple of months after the State government received guidelines regarding the same. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APPSC APPSC chairman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp