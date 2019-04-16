APPSC exams to be held as per schedule

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exams will be conducted as per the schedule. Clarifying that no test would be postponed, APPSC chairman P Uday Bhaskar said arrangements for the same were in place.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Uday Bhaskar said the screening test for Panchayat Raj secretary posts would be held on April 21. “We received requests from some candidates requesting postponement of exams.

They should have requested at the time of notification. Since the screening test is going to be held offline, all the arrangements are already done and, hence, the exam cannot be deferred,” he added.

He further informed that notifications, regarding the new reservation policy, would be issued in a couple of months after the State government received guidelines regarding the same.