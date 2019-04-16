'Fight against EC not out of fear of loss, we will get 150+ seats'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has refuted the allegation that his fight against the Election Commission (EC) is out of fear of debacle in the April 11 elections and exuded confidence that the TDP will return to power in the State by winning over 150 MLA seats. “My fight is for saving democracy and the nation,” he asserted.

Several people came from far away places and exercised their franchise after standing in queues for several hours, overcoming the hardships created by the Election Commission. This shows that there is an undercurrent in favour of the TDP government and we are going to win 150 plus seats, he said.

He maintained that the TDP has been fighting against the use of EVMs since 2009 and claimed credit for the introduction of VVPATs.

He said that there are doubts in the minds of people over VVPATs also. There is also no response from the EC as to what it will do if there is mismatch of votes counted through EVMs and VVPATs. During the recent polls, VVPAT slips were visible only for three seconds instead of seven as claimed by the EC, he said.

He sought to know why the EC is not ready to count 50 per cent of VVPATs and why it had filed a wrong affidavit in the Supreme Court.

He said that the Opposition parties would prepare an action plan to launch a people’s agitation against the Election Commission and termedit a democratic compulsion.

Addressing a press conference in the Grievance Hall in Undavalli on Monday, Naidu gave a presentation on the performance and setbacks of EVMs. “Out of 191 countries, only 18 have adopted EVMs for polls. EVMs can be manipulated by several means. There is no provision for audit of EVMs neither in terms of software nor hardware,” he said.

Names of over 25 lakh voters were deleted from the electoral rolls in Telangana. After dismissing the same initially, the CEO of Telangana later tendered an apology. There are also reports of mismatch between votes polled and votes counted in Telangana.

In AP, the CEO himself failed to exercise his vote due to non-functioning of EVMs and he had visited the polling booth twice to exercise his franchise. The EC deprived voters of their right to vote, he alleged.

He said the EC is no way connected to the regular law and order issue as the polling was over in the State.