Inadequate facilities plague JNTUK Engineering College, Narasaraopet

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Lack of sufficient hostel buildings, classrooms and labs in the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Engineering College at Narasaraopet has left its students in a fix.

The engineering college began functioning from 2016. However, the college has been operating on the premises of NBT & NVR College without proper amenities, forcing the students to stay in private rented rooms paying high rents. According to Sai Varun, a student, they are residing in the surroundings of Narasaraopet, due to lack of sufficient hostel buildings, and are paying huge amount towards rent, food and transportation.

Following the EAMCET notification issued last year, as many as 300 students joined the varsity. Now, the faculty is worried over the plight of students with EAMCET 2019 is scheduled to be held from April 20. Against this backdrop, the students are demanding that the government clear the hurdles in the construction of hostel buildings.

Another student Tulasi claimed that the authorities have failed to expedite construction works despite having sufficient funds.

JNTUK vice-chancellor M Ramalinga Raju said that they are planning to implement shift system from this academic year to accommodate all students in the classrooms. He said construction works will begin soon after the approval of designs by the Building Committee.

Fact sheet

The government sanctioned `82.2 crore and allotted 85 acres at Kakani for construction of buildings

At present, over 900 students are studying in the campus. Of which, over 75 per cent of students are non-locals

Eight regular faculty and 40 contract faculty are teaching at the campus

The current hostel building is able to accommodate only 120 students and the hostel fee is `20,000 per annum. But the private hostels are charging over `35,000 per annum