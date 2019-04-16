Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan accuses Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu of 'misusing' office

The budget approved ahead of the general elections was vote-on-account and it should be ensured that he (Naidu) does not "misuse" funds by giving largesse to his favoured few, he said.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Accusing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "misusing" his office, YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Tuesday sought the Governor's intervention to stop the "growing attacks" on his party cadre, "misuse" of state funds and to protect EVMs.

"We have lodged a complaint with Governor ESL Narasimhan that Chandrababu Naidu, who has appointed his own henchmen in crucial places to help TDP in all ways during the elections and post poll violence and sought his intervention to put the issue under check," Reddy told reporters at Raj Bhavan here after submitting a memorandum to the Governor.

"There are many instances of violence which is still unabated and attacks on YSRCP cadre are on the rise as Chandrababu Naidu has given out-of-turn promotions belonging to his community to target the Opposition Party and its sympathisers," he said.

He demanded that strong rooms where EVMs were stored at various places be guarded by para-military forces, citing an incident in Machilipatnam, where some people allegedly broke open the room and attempted to tamper with the EVMs.

The budget approved ahead of the general elections was vote-on-account and it should be ensured that he (Naidu) does not "misuse" funds by giving largesse to his favoured few, he said.

Three people were killed in poll-related violence in the state during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections held last week.

