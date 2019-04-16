Jagan urges Governor to take action, accuses Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu of 'misusing' office

By PTI

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday urged Governor ESL Narasimhan to prevent the TDP and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu from abusing the official machinery for their political gains and brought to his notice the sad state of law and order in the State during and after the elections on April 11.

Jagan, accompanied by senior party leaders, met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad and submitted a representation to him. Later briefing the media, he said, “We explained to the Governor how Naidu misused the police apparatus on polling day and later on, to foist false cases against YSRC activists.”

On the ongoing campaign by the TDP chief against the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission, Jagan commented that it doesn’t behove a person holding the high office of the chief minister to behave this way. “80 per cent of the electorate voted. They all saw VVPATs that show to which party they voted. Both matched which was why no voter complained. They were satisfied. Will I keep quiet if VVPAT shows I voted for the cycle symbol? Wouldn’t I have complained immediately? Chandrababu knows everything but is enacting dramas like a villain claiming he doesn’t know to whom his vote went,” he said.

Jagan pointed out that prior to polling, EVMs were tested in the presence of agents of all parties in the polling booths. “Mock polling is done wherein agents of all parties cast 50 votes each. They see whether their votes matched VVPATs. They later sign and declare that they are satisfied that EVMs are working as they should. Only after this exercise that the general public is allowed to vote.

Didn’t agents of all parties, including the TDP’s, sign this declaration? Then how can Chandrababu level these wild allegations? Does it behove a person holding CM’s office to mislead the people?” YSRC chief Jagan questioned.

‘Did Naidu manipulate voting Machines in previous polls?’

Recalling that VVPATs were not available in 2014, he questioned if Naidu had then manipulated EVMs to win the election and wondered, “the same EVMs and VVPATs were used in Nandyal byelection too. Did Naidu manipulate them to win?” He also questioned Naidu as to why he did not speak up when the same EVMs were used in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka elections held three months or so prior to the general elections and in which the Congress won.

“Sensing that hawa is not in his favour, Chandrababu is today mocking the people’s verdict. Is he a human being? If you win, everything is fine. If you don’t, EVMs are to be blamed. What kind of politics is this Chandrababu?” asked the YSRC chief and mocked the TDP leader saying, “If he wins, he says he taught badminton to PV Sindhu ... I taught Bill Gates how to use a computer.. that he invented the cell phone. He claims he knows in a jiffy on his computer if a street light anywhere in the State doesn’t work. If he loses, then it is the fault of Sindhu’s coach... Bill Gates didn’t press buttons on the keyboard properly.”

On a serious note, he said people were disgusted and desperate to get rid of Chandrababu. “Realising that his game is up, Chandrababu is searching for excuses in order to escape from the blame of running a corrupt government. The sooner a criminal like Chandrababu goes the better for the people,” he opined.

Earlier, referring to the violence on polling day, Jagan listed several incidents. Citing ex-speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s saga, he questioned why no case was booked against him even though the man had barged into a polling booth at Inimetla village in Sattenapalli constituency on polling day and locked himself. “He tore his own shirt after locking the doors. Is it not a crime to go into a polling booth, lock the doors and intimidate the voters? Similarly, can TDP cadre attack the houses of Muslims and SCs in Gurazala constituency for voting for YSRC? Why no case has been booked when Kurupam MLA Srivani was held captive in a room and manhandled by TDP leaders? Even when the police had to go there and free her? YSRC’s SC candidate from Puthalaputta MS Babu was beaten up by TDP leaders on polling day. He is still in hospital. Why no case has been registered against his attackers?” the YSRC chief questioned.

Stating that the police machinery has deteriorated to such an extent as to file cases against victims rather than aggressors, he wondered where was law and order in the State. He also reiterated his allegation that 40 police personnel belonging to a particular caste were promoted out of turn as DSPs and accused them of acting against YSRC cadre.

In the same breath, he expressed concern over the security of electronic voting machines and demanded that central paramilitary forces be deployed at strong rooms to secure them properly. “CCTV footage live feed from the strong rooms must be monitored directly by the CEC and CEO offices. In Machilipatnam, strong rooms were opened without following due procedures. Photos of the same are out,” he said.

Jagan further accused Chandrababu Naidu of trying to destroy evidence related to the various scams he presided over in the last five years. “He is still issuing cheques to his benamis and contractors. This must be curbed. The Centre should immediately instruct the chief secretary to stop this. Naidu is abusing power though the last budget was just a vote-on-account,” he added.