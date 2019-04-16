Leaked data to find voters’ preference in AP, Telangana?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Was the ‘looted’ data of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh voters utilised for collecting information about their political preferences? Did it influence the recently held Assembly and Lok Sabha polls?

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the IT Grids case is awaiting a reply from Google and Amazon on whether they stored the stolen data in their servers. They are also looking into the information that several people had received suspicious phone calls during Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The SIT is now inspecting the report submitted by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to the police on the data theft case, after it was out in the open that several Andhra Pradesh government key persons leaked the Aadhaar data of people to IT Grids India Pvt Ltd.

According to information, several voters of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana received phone calls from different call centres, known to be operating from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vijayawada, enquiring about their political preferences.

“Even now, the people are getting calls from 08634503001 and 08667124557 asking for whom they voted,” officials said. They added that the investigation has been expedited and that they are trying to get to the bottom of it by contacting the voters as well as the call centres.