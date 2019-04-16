Home States Andhra Pradesh

Near normal monsoon this year, AP in grip of  heat wave

India is likely to have a ‘near normal’ monsoon from June to September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast on Monday. 

Published: 16th April 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Heat Wave

For representational Image (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: India is likely to have a ‘near normal’ monsoon from June to September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast on Monday.    The well-distributed rainfall is likely to benefit farmers during the Kharif season. The IMD said weak El Nino conditions would prevail then.
In the State, mercury levels at several places crossed 40 degree Celsius mark. Heat wave conditions were reported at isolated places in East Godavari district.

As on date, 346 sunstroke cases were reported across the State. In Kadapa district alone, 143 cases were recorded. However, officials are claiming that there are no sunstroke deaths in the State so far.
Day temperatures are soaring by 1-2 degree Celsius above normal in the State and almost all the places in Rayalaseema region recorded temperatures between 38 and 43 degree Celsius. As per IMD reports, Anantapur, Jangamaheswarapuram, Kurnool and Tirupati recorded the highest temperature of 42.6 degree Celsius.

As per the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) real-time data, Rompicherla in Guntur district recorded the highest temperature of 42.92 degree Celsius in the State.     P5
According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Mahanandi and Owk mandals in Kurnool district recorded the maximum temperature of 44.29 and 44.17 degree Celsius. Forecast for the next 3-4 days is hot climate with heat wave conditions.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Mahanandi and Owk mandals in Kurnool district recorded the maximum temperature of 44.29 and 44.17 degree Celsius. Forecast for the next 3-4 days is hot climate with heat wave conditions. APSDMA said in the coming 2-3 days, 89 mandals of the State are going to experience moderate heat wave conditions, while severe heat wave conditions may be experienced in two mandals. However, IMD is stating that there won’t be any heat wave in AP for the next few days. YK Reddy, Director of IMD, Hyderabad, said, “As of now there is no heat wave for AP, but the temperatures, especially in Rayalaseema region and South Coastal AP, will be above the normal.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Meteorological Department Heat Wave in AP Heat Wave Summer in AP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp