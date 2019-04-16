Near normal monsoon this year, AP in grip of  heat wave

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: India is likely to have a ‘near normal’ monsoon from June to September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast on Monday. The well-distributed rainfall is likely to benefit farmers during the Kharif season. The IMD said weak El Nino conditions would prevail then.

In the State, mercury levels at several places crossed 40 degree Celsius mark. Heat wave conditions were reported at isolated places in East Godavari district.

As on date, 346 sunstroke cases were reported across the State. In Kadapa district alone, 143 cases were recorded. However, officials are claiming that there are no sunstroke deaths in the State so far.

Day temperatures are soaring by 1-2 degree Celsius above normal in the State and almost all the places in Rayalaseema region recorded temperatures between 38 and 43 degree Celsius. As per IMD reports, Anantapur, Jangamaheswarapuram, Kurnool and Tirupati recorded the highest temperature of 42.6 degree Celsius.

As per the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) real-time data, Rompicherla in Guntur district recorded the highest temperature of 42.92 degree Celsius in the State. P5

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Mahanandi and Owk mandals in Kurnool district recorded the maximum temperature of 44.29 and 44.17 degree Celsius. Forecast for the next 3-4 days is hot climate with heat wave conditions.

APSDMA said in the coming 2-3 days, 89 mandals of the State are going to experience moderate heat wave conditions, while severe heat wave conditions may be experienced in two mandals. However, IMD is stating that there won't be any heat wave in AP for the next few days. YK Reddy, Director of IMD, Hyderabad, said, "As of now there is no heat wave for AP, but the temperatures, especially in Rayalaseema region and South Coastal AP, will be above the normal."