TDP activists protest outside MLA’s office

NELLORE: Tension prevailed for some time at YSR Congress party (YSRCP) MLA K Sridhar Reddy’s office, in the city, on Monday, when Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders staged a protest blaming him for the attack on Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) district president K Tirumala Naidu. The police dispersed the crowds forcibly. Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders attempted to attack TNSF district secretary Sk Amrulla, who tore off the flexi of MLA Sridhar Reddy on Sunday evening.

On Monday morning, Tirumala Naidu’s wife, along with some others, sat in front of the MLA’s office demanding clarification on the attack. Heated arguments took place between YSRC and TDP leaders at the party office. The police deployed huge forces keeping in view the TDP protests.

Tirumala Naidu’s wife questioned as to what her husband had done to YSRCP leaders. She also said that Tirumala Naidu had only worked for the TDP and had not harmed anybody. The YSRC leaders observed TNSF district secretary Sk Amrulla who damaged the flex board of the MLA and tried to attack him while he was with TDP leaders. Police foiled their attempt and shifted Amrulla to Dargamitta Police Station.

The police took some TDP leaders into custody and shifted them to a police station. It may be recalled that unidentified persons attacked Tirumala Naidu here on Sunday. The incident took place in front of the office of the TDP MP candidate Beeda Mastan Rao located on mini bypass road. Sources said Tirumala Naidu had been actively participating in poll campaign. After finishing works at Telugu Desam party office, on Sunday morning, he along with other leaders visited Mastan Rao’s office.

Probe sought into attack

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy demanded a probe into the attack on TNSF district president K Tirumala Naidu and also questioned as to how TDP leaders Beeda Ravichandra and City Mayor Sk Abdul Aziz blamed him within a few minutes of the attack. Interacting with the media at YSRCP Rural office, MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that he had only staged an agitation in the Gandhian way to resolve public issues and was not involved in any rowdy activities such as TDP leaders. He said that minutes after TDP leaders warned him, they attacked his office. a The MLA demanded action against the culprits.