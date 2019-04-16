Home States Andhra Pradesh

Theft at MLC daughter’s residence

A theft took place at the residence of YSRC MLC Janga Krishnamurthy’s daughter Dr. Triveni at Vidyanagar in Guntur district on Sunday night. 

Published: 16th April 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A theft took place at the residence of YSRC MLC Janga Krishnamurthy’s daughter Dr. Triveni at Vidyanagar in Guntur district on Sunday night. 

Triveni is a physician at ID Hospital on Amaravati Road. A week ago she locked the house and went to Bangalore on some work. Her husband Janardhan Reddy, who was busy with elections, has gone to Gamalapadu village. 

The thieves, who noticed the locked house, gained entry into the house by unlocking the window, broke open the locker and took away valuables. After returning home, Triveni noticed things lying scattered all across the house and lodged a complaint with Pattabhipuram police. 

Pattabhipuram CI T Venkateswarlu registered a theft case and took up the investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janga Krishnamurthy MLC's Daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp