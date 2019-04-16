Theft at MLC daughter’s residence

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A theft took place at the residence of YSRC MLC Janga Krishnamurthy’s daughter Dr. Triveni at Vidyanagar in Guntur district on Sunday night.

Triveni is a physician at ID Hospital on Amaravati Road. A week ago she locked the house and went to Bangalore on some work. Her husband Janardhan Reddy, who was busy with elections, has gone to Gamalapadu village.

The thieves, who noticed the locked house, gained entry into the house by unlocking the window, broke open the locker and took away valuables. After returning home, Triveni noticed things lying scattered all across the house and lodged a complaint with Pattabhipuram police.

Pattabhipuram CI T Venkateswarlu registered a theft case and took up the investigation.