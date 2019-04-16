Home States Andhra Pradesh

VVPAT slips found in school create flutter, CEO orders probe

The VVPAT slips found in a school in Atmakur segment of Nellore district on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE/VIJAYAWADA: Four days after the April 11 polling,  a bunch of slips of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were found on the premises of a government school in Atmakur segment in Nellore district on Monday. 

Students, who were playing on the school premises, found the slips and informed it to their teachers. Staff of the government school informed, in turn,  informed the media. After the media reports, the issue went viral on social media. 

Later, revenue officials visited the school and inspected the slips. The officials, later, clarified that they are dummy slips recovered from VVPATS while randomising the EVMs and VVPATS before the polling. 
“They are not voter slips. Normally, officials randomise the EVMs just before commencement of actual polling process and discard them,” said Returning Officer S Chinna Ramudu. As per the protocol, they should be destroyed immediately, but due to negligence of the staff, some slips were left in the school, he said.

e added that the slips were only part of machine testing and not connected to the polls. Officials alleged that some persons have misinterpreted the whole issue.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi clarified that the VVPAT slips found on the premises of ZP High School in Atmakur are not related proceedings on the polling day.  However, he ordered an inquiry into the incident on Monday.

On the presence of VVPAT slips, he said the ZP High School in Atmakur was only a commissioning centre of EVMs.

Engineers of Bharat Electrical Limited (BEL), the supplier of EVMs, polled some votes before the polling and sent the EVMs to the polling stations after verifying the proper functioning of the machines, he said.
When asked about the issue, CEO told TNIE that the Collector of Nellore district was directed to conduct an inquiry into the issue. He felt that negligence on the part of employees might have led to such a situation.

District Collector R  Mutyala Raju visited the school and sought details from returning officer and other officials.  The District Collector directed Joint Collector Madhusudan Rao to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

